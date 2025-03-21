Skip to Content
Saddle up for the Teton Horse Experience

Noah Farley
By
today at 12:58 PM
Published 3:28 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Whether you have horses, plan to get horses, or even just like horses, the Teton Horse Experience is the place to be!

The event lets people gain knowledge and inspiration for horse care. There are several vendors, clinicians, and experts to answer equestrian questions.

The horse industry contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy and provides millions of jobs.

“It's increasing, especially around here. We've got a lot of people who have moved here from other states, and we have a lot of land here. People are interested in purchasing land,” said the event’s co-director, Katie Barnes.

The expo is at Wind River Arena & Stables at 70 N 4600 E. It runs through Sunday, March 23.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

