Abnormally warm weather holds on as winds pick up

Unseasonably warm conditions will continue across the region this week, keeping daytime highs well above normal for December. While temperatures remain mild, we should brace for windy conditions that will persist through Friday. Rain and snow chances will shift north tonight and into Wednesday, leaving most of our area dry but under mostly cloudy skies.

For Tuesday night, expect a slight chance of rain before early morning hours. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to around 40°. Winds from the south-southwest will range near 20 mph, with gusts approaching 35 mph.

On Wednesday, a brief chance of light rain is possible before mid-morning, but otherwise, the day will remain mostly cloudy. Highs will reach about 55°, and southwest winds will stay strong at 25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. Wednesday night will stay cloudy with lows around 40° and continued breezy winds near 20 mph.

Looking ahead, Thursday brings a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 50°. Winds will ease slightly but remain noticeable at around 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows near 35°. By Friday, expect partly sunny skies and highs close to 50°, keeping the mild trend intact as we head into the weekend.