Skip to Content
News

Lightning-caused Lake Channel fire grows to 1,500 acres near Massacre Rocks

USFS
By
Published 8:57 AM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Emergency crews are actively battling a fast-moving wildfire that sprang up Wednesday night near Massacre Rocks, just off Interstate 86 west of American Falls.

As of midnight on Thursday, July 30, the lightning-caused blaze—dubbed the Lake Channel Fire—has grown to an estimated 1,500 acres.

First reported around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire quickly spread through dry brush and grass. Firefighters from multiple agencies are on scene, including crews from the U.S. Wildland Fire Service (USWFS), the U.S. Forest Service (Caribou-Targhee National Forest), the American Falls Fire Department, and the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the large response, the USWFS says firefighting efforts are being challenged by inaccessible terrain, along with gusty and shifty winds.

While several structures in the area are currently threatened, crews worked through the night using ground tactics to establish containment lines, states USWFS. Multiple air resources have been ordered for Thursday morning to assist ground personnel.

"Firefighter and public safety is the highest priority," the USWFS said in a Facebook update. "Please avoid the area and give the firefighters room to work."

Officials are also issuing a strict warning regarding unauthorized drone activity in the area, reminding the public that private drones pose a severe hazard to firefighting aircraft.

"If you fly, we can’t," the agency stressed. "Remember that if you fly a drone over a fire, critical air operations get suspended."

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide updates as we learn additional details.

Article Topic Follows: News
American falls fire department
American falls, Idaho
Interstate 86
Lake channel fire
Massacre rocks
Power county sheriff's office
U.S. Wildland Fire Service

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.