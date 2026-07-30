Skip to Content
Yellowstone Teton Territory

Yellowstone expands fishing restrictions across nearly all rivers and streams due to extreme heat

Fishing on Firehole River
NPS
Fishing on Firehole River
By
Published 5:50 AM

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Anglers visiting Yellowstone National Park will face new fishing restrictions beginning this week as park officials respond to warming water temperatures and low stream flows that can threaten native trout populations.

Effective July 29, fishing on nearly all of Yellowstone's rivers and streams will only be allowed from sunrise until 2 p.m. each day. After 2 p.m., those waterways will close to fishing until sunrise the following morning. The temporary restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.

According to the National Park Service, water temperatures in many rivers and streams have climbed above 68 degrees, a threshold that creates stressful—and sometimes deadly—conditions for trout. Warmer water holds less oxygen, making it more difficult for fish to recover after being caught and released.

Yellowstone Lake and the park's other lakes are not affected by the new restrictions and will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset under normal regulations.

Park officials say they will continue monitoring water temperatures and stream conditions throughout the summer. Depending on weather patterns and river temperatures, restrictions could be lifted, expanded or adjusted.

The park had already implemented fishing closures on several rivers earlier this month due to extreme water temperatures. This latest action expands protections across nearly all rivers and streams as hot, dry conditions continue across the region.

Officials encourage anglers to check the latest fishing regulations and closure information before heading into Yellowstone National Park.

Article Topic Follows: Yellowstone Teton Territory

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.