Lori Vallow-Daybell restored to competency, trial to proceed

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Lori Vallow-Daybell has been restored to competency and court proceedings will continue, Judge Steven W. Boyce said Monday.

"Based upon the Court's determination that Defendant Lori Norene Vallow aka Lori Norene Vallow Daybell is restored to competency and is fit to proceed, the Court orders that the Defendant be brought before this Court to be arrained," Boyce said.

He also said the order staying the case has been lifted.

Vallow-Daybell is being transferred from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to the custody of the Fremont County Sheriff.

Her arraignment has been set for April 19 at 1:00 p.m.

You can view the judge's full order below.

Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell are charged with the deaths of her two children, Joshua JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell is also charged with murder of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

