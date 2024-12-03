A rare ceremony in Thailand marks the king’s auspicious 72nd birthday

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday presided over a parade that saw the queen lead hundreds of military personnel in honor of his 72nd birthday. It was the first such ceremony in Bangkok’s vast Royal Plaza in 16 years. Birthdays celebrated in 12-year cycles are considered especially auspicious in Thai culture. The sixth cycle celebrating 72 years holds special significance. Vajiralongkorn’s birthday is July 28, but the previous ceremonies had been held around Dec. 5, which was his father’s birthday. Vajiralongkorn’s father, Bhumibol, had enjoyed near-universal respect. Vajiralongkorn has faced different challenges, as political polarization has jeopardized the formerly untouchable status of the Thai monarchy.

