Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore dies months after brain cancer diagnosis

By Melissa Alonso and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

Longtime TV news anchor Jovita Moore died Thursday night at 53 after a months-long battle with cancer, WSB announced Friday morning.

“Jovita died overnight, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the station’s statement said.

“Back in April doctors discovered two masses on Jovita’s brain. After surgery, they diagnosed her with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer,” WSB said. There is no cure, said the statement.

Moore had been Channel 2 Action News since 1998, where she anchored evening newscasts, WSB said. Before moving to Atlanta, the native New Yorker was on the air at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, where she started her career, WSB said.

She earned a master of science degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York. She had a bachelor of arts degree from Bennington College in Vermont, WSB said.

Moore was known for her contributions to the Atlanta community.

“She donated countless hours to civic associations and non-profit organizations across metro Atlanta. She mentored students and sat on several boards of directors,” WSB said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband are “deeply saddened by the loss of our friend,” the mayor said in a statement. “Even those who did not know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita. She loved Atlanta dearly.

“May her beautiful spirit soar. Jovita will be truly missed.”

Moore is survived by her mother and two children.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.