‘Our hearts are in ruins’: Savannah Guthrie’s family pleads for help 6 months after mother disappeared

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Six months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie said the family is “begging for help” in a new Instagram post on Saturday morning.

“We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” Savannah Guthrie wrote in the caption of a photo of Nancy Guthrie smiling at the camera.

“Our hearts are in ruins,” Savannah Guthrie said, adding that she and her siblings “spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for” their mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, did not have her phone or essential medication when she disappeared from her home in the early morning hours of February 1.

Investigators have chased leads that appeared to offer hope, including video evidence and thousands of tips, but each day has ended without the result her family desperately wants: bringing her home.

“There is a determination in us that cannot be quenched – to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves,” Savannah Guthrie said in Saturday’s Instagram post.

The post renews the family’s plea for information in the case, reiterating that a reward is available. “Someone knows something. Someone suspects something,” Guthrie wrote.

“Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes,” Guthrie writes, referring to the ransom note and grim follow-up letter released by investigators on Friday in an effort to find clues that someone familiar with the alleged kidnappers may recognize.

Guthrie also slammed those “following this story for entertainment or for profit,” saying “you are not on her side – you are part of the harm perpetrated against her.”

Throughout the search, Guthrie’s children have repeatedly sharedemotional video messages on social media to the people responsible, pleading with them to bring their mother home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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