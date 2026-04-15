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China says its economy is accelerating despite Iran war turmoil – for now

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Published 8:47 PM

By John Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China said its economy expanded by 5.0% in the first three months of the year, exceeding expectations, as the Iran war upends global trade but warned it faced “volatile” external conditions.

The world’s second largest economy is the first major country to report first quarter Gross Domestic Product growth after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in late February. The US will report its figures at the end of April.

The 5% increase reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is an acceleration from the 4.5% growth reported in the final quarter of last year.

Despite an acceleration in growth propelled by strong exports in the first two months of 2026, the Chinese economy is staring down an ominous reality as the conflict in the Middle East and the ensuing energy upheaval topple global demand.

The NBS hailed strong growth among key macroeconomic indicators, marking a “solid start” for China’s economy this year, while warning of domestic and international headwinds ahead.

“External conditions have become more complex and volatile, while structural imbalances at home – marked by strong supply and weak demand – remain pronounced,” the authority said in a statement.

The Iran war has plunged the world into an unprecedented energy crisis, and China’s growth figures are offering a glimpse into how that turmoil is rippling through the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund cast a downbeat outlook over the world economy in a Wednesday report, warning of an oil shortfall this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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