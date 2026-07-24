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ICC member states reportedly vote to dismiss chief prosecutor Khan

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Published 11:58 AM

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — International Criminal Court member states voted Friday to dismiss the court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan following allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Reuters and AP citing diplomatic sources.

The vote to remove Khan comes amid renewed scrutiny of the war crimes court by Washington, which sees the independent judicial body as a threat to its country’s own sovereignty.

Khan has repeatedly denied the accusations or any wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

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