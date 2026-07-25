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India’s education minister resigns after days of ‘Cockroach’ youth protests over exam paper leaks

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Published 3:22 AM

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

(CNN) — India’s education minister said Saturday he had resigned in a major victory for young protesters, whose spiraling demonstrations have presented a growing headache for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Protesters have been calling for accountability after allegations entrance exams to esteemed medical schools had been leaked and sold, with the unrest led by a youth campaign known as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, bowing to mounting pressure after tens of thousands of students and supporters took to the streets demanding his removal and sweeping reforms to India’s examination system. Modi has not yet publicly accepted his resignation.

Demonstrators have clashed this week with police officers, whose tactics have further fueled youth anger and drawn wider support for the protest movement.

Pradhan’s resignation is a rare defeat for the government. Modi, a third-term leader, tends not to be swayed by protest movements. Critics have long accused his government of cracking down on dissent and opposition in the world’s largest democracy.

For weeks, demonstrators have camped in the heart of New Delhi demanding accountability over allegations that entrance examinations for India’s prestigious and fiercely competitive medical schools were leaked and sold, forcing millions of students to retake the tests.

The movement has been spearheaded by the CJP, a youth-led campaign that began as an online joke but has evolved into a political force channeling the frustrations of millions of young Indians.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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