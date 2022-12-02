East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center opens for 2022-2023 season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is officially open for the 2022-2023 season.

Due to the amount of snow in November and December, the center was able to open earlier than in previous years, and 100% of the center is ready for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and fat biking on designated trails.

“We are so excited that we are open this early in the season with a really solid base and many people already using the trails,” Outdoor Recreation Manager Maren Hunter said. “We couldn’t have opened this early without the help of the US Forest Service – Westside Ranger District, and we couldn’t have had the trails ready to go without the great help of the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation.”

The trails are open 24/7 via season pass or daily trail pass purchases. When the area is not manned, users are asked to pay using the Red Fee boxes located at each trailhead. Cross country ski, snowshoe, and snow tube rentals are available at the center Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is located just seven miles south of Pocatello at the base of Scout Mountain. Season passes are available at the Community Recreation Center and day passes can be purchased on-site through fee boxes if the area is not staffed. The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center is groomed seven days a week with the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation grooming four days a week and City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation employees grooming three days a week.

For help with directions follow this link https://www.pocatello.us/316/Directions.

For current trail conditions, visit the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation’s webpage at pokyxc.org.