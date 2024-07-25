Pocatello woman injured in dog mauling

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Pocatello woman said she was mauled by a large dog after it attacked her dog at a local park. She hopes the dog’s owner will come forward and take responsibility.

Dawn Long brings her dog, Archer, to Raymond Park every day, but on Tuesday, Long said a big Bullmastiff dog came out of nowhere and attacked Archer. Long says she tried to separate the dogs.

“I got pulled into it, and down I went. I got bit in the face, and all the lady can say was, 'You guys got too close.' We were nowhere near her or her kids. And then, she [asks], 'Can I call an ambulance? I said, 'No, I can drive myself,'" Long said. "Then the woman grabbed her kids and the dog and left. [She] didn't even give me her name or phone number or anything.”

Archer wasn’t hurt, but Long had to get five stitches in her face and is having to get a CT scan to make sure nothing is fractured.

"I'm having a hard time talking because my upper lip doesn't want to function quite right. I'm eating soup constantly because I can't chew," Long said.

Long said the Bullmastiff's owner only had it on a leash with a collar, which it slipped out of before attacking Archer. She believes that was irresponsible of the owner in the first place.

"Those big dogs need to be in a harness, not a collar that can slip off their neck," she said.

She also says animal control is looking for the Bullmastiff's owner.

Long doesn’t want the dog to be taken away from its owner, but she wants the owner to be accountable for her injuries.

“This hurts," Long said pointing to the stitches on her face. "I'm having to go through rabies shots now because we know nothing about the dog. I just want her to be accountable and please step forward. Next time, it could be a small child or even one of her own.”

If you know who the owner of the Bullmastiff is, contact the Pocatello Animal Services Department.