Idaho Museum of Natural History debuts new exhibit

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Museum of Natural History is showcasing 'The Art of Science', a new exhibit featuring hand drawn pictures of local freshwater insects.

The Art of Science is the fifth exhibit currently on display at the museum.

Other exhibits at the museum include Ice Age Idaho, This is Idaho, Dinosaurs from the Mountain, and "There is hope from the sea...", a look into the history and culture of cod fishing in Alaska.

Work on the nearby parking lot has caused a slight drop in museum visitors, workers said, but a section of the lot is expected to be finished before classes begin on August 19. For now, museum visitors can find designated museum parking west of Gravely Hall at 1001 Cesar Chavez Way.