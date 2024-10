The event will be open on Friday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf Valley Quilters Guild is hosting 'Quiltfest' at the Mountain View Event Center on October 4-5.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.