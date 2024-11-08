Pocatello Fire Department wraps up week-long arson investigation training conference

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Pocatello Fire Department wrapped up a week-long conference on Friday where private and public fire officials trained in arson investigation techniques.

The conference included classes for fire professionals in basic arson investigation and in-depth training in evidence collection and fire pattern analysis.

Idaho Fire and Flood Restoration built two temporary structures, furnished like rooms in a home, that were burned and extinguished so that conference participants could get hands-on practice in arson investigation.

About sixty members of local fire departments, private fire investigation companies, and law enforcement officers attended the conference.