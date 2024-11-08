Skip to Content
Pocatello

Pocatello Fire Department wraps up week-long arson investigation training conference

KIFI
By
today at 11:59 AM
Published 12:54 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Pocatello Fire Department wrapped up a week-long conference on Friday where private and public fire officials trained in arson investigation techniques.

The conference included classes for fire professionals in basic arson investigation and in-depth training in evidence collection and fire pattern analysis.

Idaho Fire and Flood Restoration built two temporary structures, furnished like rooms in a home, that were burned and extinguished so that conference participants could get hands-on practice in arson investigation.

About sixty members of local fire departments, private fire investigation companies, and law enforcement officers attended the conference.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content