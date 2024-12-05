Pocatello Animal Shelter ‘overwhelmed’ with stray and surrendered dogs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—In a recent Facebook post, the Pocatello Animal Shelter said it is 'dangerously full' of dogs.

Currently, Pocatello Animal Services has 69 dogs in their care in both the shelter and foster programs, over 90% of their available capacity.

"When our capacity is at 80%, [that] is considered full since we are an open entry shelter," said Sarah Moore, administrative assistant at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. "We have to take in any strays within our jurisdiction, which is the city of Pocatello, so we need to always make sure that we have open kennels for stray dogs coming in."

Moore said that the majority of dogs at the shelter are brought in as strays by Animal Services or good samaritans and never reclaimed, while others are surrendered by their owners.

The main reasons dogs are abandoned, Moore said, are the financial strain and time commitment that come with dog ownership.

Moore said that it is important to consider the responsibility of pet ownership before buying or adopting a dog. She also said that pet owners should seek help caring for their dog if they are struggling to care for it.

"The dog's going to get what they need staying in the home with the people they know and love a lot better than they are in a shelter waiting who knows how long until they get adopted..." Moore said. "We just really want people to try to give their animals a loving home and commit to them, and seek help with training, with financial help, help providing pet food before they just give up on their animals."

The Pocatello Animal Shelter can get pet owners connected with resources providing food and medical care. They also have multiple dogs available now for adoption and fostering.

For more information on pet resources and to adopt or foster a dog, visit the Pocatello Animal Services Department website.