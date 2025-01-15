Skip to Content
Chubbuck Police need help in finding two teen runaways

Anevei Villasenor, 14, and Dalylah Villasenor, 17 were reported as runaways.
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:46 PM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Chubbuck Police need help in finding two teen runaways.

Anevei Villasenor, 14, and Dalylah Villasenor, 17, were reported as runaways on January 4th. Chubbuck Police said they have made multiple attempts to locate them but have had no success.

They said their family is obviously concerned about them and asking the community for any information people can tell them would be appreciated.

If you have any information, contact Chubbuck Police Department's Communications Center at (208) 237-7173.

Skip to content