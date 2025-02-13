Skip to Content
Runnaway teen possibly in the Blackfoot area – Chubbuck Police lead search

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Chubbuck Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

14-year-old Angelina Reudter was reported as a juvenile runaway, by her family. Police have received a tip that she is possibly in the Blackfoot, Idaho, area.

According to the Chubbuck Police Facebook page, the teen was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, and red pajama pants, and she possibly has a black canvas jacket.

"Angelina’s family is worried about her and they are hoping that our community can help find her," writes the Chubbuck Police Department. "Please take a moment to look at Angelina’s picture and, if you see her, please call the police."

If you have any information on Angelina's possible location, contact the Chubbuck Police Department at their non-emergency number (208) 237-7172.

