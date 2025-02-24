Recycling bins in Bannock County no longer accept plastic

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Recycling bins will no longer accept plastic at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill and McCammon Transfer Station.

According to a news release from Bannock County Solid Waste, Pacific Steel and Recycling runs the recycling program at the location and will no longer accept bulk plastics because of contamination concerns.

They said the change will not affect those using Pocatello's curbside recycling program.

They said aluminum, tin, cardboard, paper, and glass will still be accepted for free. To avoid contamination, items should be separated into their respective bins.

“We’re thankful for our partnership with Pacific and are happy to offer this free service to our residents," Dillon Evans, Landfill Operations Manager, said in the release. "We also appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our recyclables from getting contaminated.”

Bins are located at the landfill office at 1500 N. Fort Hall Mine Road in Pocatello and the McCammon Transfer Station at 2687 McCammon Landfill Road.

Plastic items labeled #1 and #2, as well as #5 food tubs (like those used for cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, or butter), are accepted at the City of Pocatello Recycling Center at 3034 Garrett Way. Plastic bags are not accepted, but cardboard, paper, e-waste, tin, and aluminum can be dropped off at this location.