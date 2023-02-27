Skip to Content
Recall Alert
By
New
today at 5:27 PM
Published 5:49 PM

Walmart candles recalled due to fire hazard

More than 1 million candles sold at Walmart are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

The recall affects the Mainstay three wick candles.

According the US Consumer Product SafetyCommission, the candle could burn the side of the glass container causing it to break.

The agency says this could start a fire and injure consumers.

The recalled candles come in seven different halloween and autumn-themed scents including warm apple pie warm and pumpkin spice scents.

So far, the agency says it has received 12 reports of incidents and one minor injury.

Article Topic Follows: Recall Alert
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content