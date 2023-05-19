Target recalls nearly 5 million candles after reports of cuts and severe burns

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Target is recalling nearly 5 million of its Threshold-brand candles in glass jars because the glass can “break or crack” when in use, “posing laceration and burn hazards,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday.

The retailer received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking while the candle was lit, resulting in six injuries that included deep cuts and severe burns, the agency said.

Thirty-seven different candles are listed on the recall list, with scents ranging from Apple Blossom and Breeze to Leather and Embers.

Among the candles recalled are the 5.5-ounce 1-Wick, 14-ounce 3-Wick and 20-ounce 3-Wick Candles. The recalled item numbers are found on the CPSC site, and consumers can check the bottom of the glass jars to see if numbers match.

The 4.9 million candles were sold in Target stores nationwide from August 2019 to as recently as March 2023.

In a statement, Target said it is “committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests. Target recalled certain Threshold candles due to potential safety concerns identified in the CPSC press release.”

The CPSC said consumers should “immediately stop” using the affected candles and return them to Target for a full refund, or contact the megaretailer to receive a prepaid return label.

