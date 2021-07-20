Northwest heat wave: Death toll reaches at least 112

Regional News

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state.

KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21.

In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat.

The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.