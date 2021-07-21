Deer collision causes vehicle fire

Regional News

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Idaho State Highway 75 near mile marker 103, approximately 1 mile north of the U.S. Hwy 20 junction Tuesday around 10:23 p.m.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Howard B. Wong, age 59 of Bellevue, Washington, and a passenger were traveling northbound on Hwy 75 in a red 1999 Volkswagen Eurovan when they collided with a deer crossing the highway from the northbound shoulder.

The impact created a fire that fully engulfed the vehicle and closed both lanes of Hwy 75.

Both of the occupants were wearing seat belts and received only minor injuries.

The van, which was completely destroyed, was towed from the scene.

The deer scampered away from the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

“We want to remind people that wildlife is a significant road hazard in rural counties such as ours and to remain alert while driving,” stated Sheriff Steve Harkins. “We are seeing more wildlife traveling down into the Wood River Valley from the back country because of drought conditions. Hitting an animal can cause significant vehicle damage or injuries to the occupants. Please use extreme caution while driving in the early morning or evenings."