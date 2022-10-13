Boundary Dagger Road now open

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest planned to implement the Dagger Creek Bridge Project on the Boundary Dagger Road (#568) this fall while access to the Middle Fork Salmon River at Boundary Creek Boat Launch has reduced demand due to low water and a debris flow at Ramshorn Creek.

The Dagger Creek Bridge project is funded by the Great American Outdoor Act (GAOA) and replaces a metal culvert with a pre-fabricated bridge.

The existing structure’s condition is poor and susceptible to failure and the potential for road washout is high.

Immediately before the project commenced, a pair of spawning Bull Trout were observed actively constructing a “redd” (or egg nest) downstream of the culvert. In addition to the bull trout, steelhead were captured, which were not anticipated at this location. After consulting with the Endangered Species Act (ESA) regulatory agencies, US Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service, the Forest worked with the contractor to postpone the project until next year.

The Dagger Creek Bridge Project is now scheduled to occur in September next year and closure periods will coincide with the closure periods for the Stanley-Landmark Boundary-Dagger Road Maintenance Contract of September 6-15, 2023. Overlapping the closure period for the two projects will minimize the magnitude of impact to the public accessing the National Forest in the area and the Middle Fork Salmon River at Boundary Creek Boat Launch. During the closure periods in 2023, the 568 road will be closed at the junction of the 579 and 568 roads with no access to the Boundary Boat Ramp or the surrounding recreation facilities. During the remainder of the construction window, travelers should expect long daily delays and plan their travel accordingly.

The Boundary Dagger Creek Road is now again open to the public and will remain so until snow conditions prohibit travel. For additional information contact Heath Perrine at 208-879-4100.