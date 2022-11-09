Multiple employers to attend Boise hiring event Nov. 15 at Warehouse Food Hall

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A Boise hiring event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, at The Warehouse Food Hall, 370 S. 8th St. in Bodo. The event runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Up to 23 employers will be in attendance including Amazon, ABM Industries, Bogus Basin, Citi, Guerdon, H&R Block, St. Luke’s, the Treasure Valley YMCA, The Grove Hotel, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Correction and more.

Positions available include cloud technical account manager, programs facilitator, administrative specialist, cost estimator, plumbing foreman, billing/recovery specialist and inventory clerk, forklift operator, school custodian, ski instructor, tax advisor, medical lab scientist and night house attendant to name a few.

Job seekers should bring resumes and be ready to discuss job opportunities, related skills and qualifications.

Interview skills, resume and other job search tips are available online at labor.idaho.gov/jobseeker.

Those who need special accommodation should contact Joe Goitiandia at 208-332-3570 ext. 3807 or by email at joe.goitiandia@labor.idaho.gov. To access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing, dial 711.

More information on Boise job fairs and hiring events throughout the state can be found on Labor’s calendar of events.