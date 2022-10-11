Ok”Tuber”fest set to take place Saturday

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The potato harvest is nearing its end, and many farmers have been hard at work to make sure our tables will be full with our favorite potato dishes. The City of Rexburg is bringing back an event that will be able to honor their hard work and celebrate another successful harvest.

That event is Saturday, Oct. 15's Ok"tuber"fest. People from Rexburg and the surrounding areas are encouraged to join the city at the Rexburg Tabernacle in fun activities all surrounding Idaho's most famous export. Some of those activities are, "We are doing a potato derby, kind of like a (Cub Scouts) pinewood derby. But you get to make your car out of a potato and race them. We have a tater trot, which is kind of like a cake walk with potatoes. We have live music. We're going to be doing line dancing and country dancing, pumpkin poetry, where you get to paint some pumpkins that will be displayed on the Tabernacle steps during the holiday," cultural arts director for the City of Rexburg Jed Platt said.

Platt says materials for the potato derby will be provided from decorations to wheels. However, if there is something in particular you want to put on your potato car, Platt encourages you to bring it along.

He says the event is just a fun way for families in the community to come together after the hard work and have fun, especially before the end of warm weather.

"It is a fun family event and enjoying the last few moments of our nice fall weather before we turn to winter. But we're excited to celebrate the season and to do it together as a community at the Tabernacle."

Platt says the event celebrates a few things.

"It is a celebration of our local industry, both our hard work and the crop that we are famous for here."

On the tabernacle and why the event is there, Platt says, "It really is an iconic focal point for our community. And so to be on those grounds is really significant."

The event is free for people to attend; however, the will be a potato bar with a dinner that will have a charge associated with it. The event will be Saturday at the Rexburg tabernacle on 51 N Center St, Rexburg, ID 83440, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.