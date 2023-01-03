Skip to Content
Rexburg
By
New
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:28 AM

Students excited about returning to Rexburg in the new year

Braydon Wilson

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - After a few short weeks of winter break, students from all over are once again preparing to call Rexburg home as they prepare for their studies in a new year. Tuesday was the first day students made their return to campus as the next semester starts on Wednesday.

Families and friends gather from all over to help their loved ones to transition back into college life gathering the supplies and necessities they will need for a successful term.

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

