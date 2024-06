REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A man was killed when his car crashed into an overpass on US 20 and burst into flames.

It happened at the Sugar City overpass at milepost 338 just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The sheriff's office said they are planning to perform an autopsy on the body.

No other details were given.

The name of the driver will not be released until the next-of-kin have been notified.