U-Parking permits going quickly around BYU-Idaho campus

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - There's high demand for parking near BYU-Idaho in Rexburg.

In a recent Facebook post, the Rexburg Police Department said they have a limited supply of 2024 fall 'U-Parking' permits available for purchase.

They urged locals to get passes as soon as possible because they are first come, first served.

'U' or 'university' permits are available for any student, faculty, or person needing a parking permit in the university district.

Rexburg mayor Jerry Merrill says city maintenance of the parking areas has led to a recent price increase.

“The cost to maintain the streets in the parking areas has gone up with the cost of oil and the cost of the sealing products that we have to use on our streets and things. So, our prices have had to go up, you know, in relationship to all those costs.”

U-permits are 80 dollars per semester.

U-parking permits are daytime use permits for designated parking zones.

They are required Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

For more information, you can visit the Rexburg Police Department website.