People remember Tylee and JJ with candlelight vigil

Rexburg Missing Children

People gathered together for a candlelight vigil to remember Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

It happened in a field near Soda Tsunami on Hitt Road in Idaho Falls Friday evening.

Those who gathered held a moment of silence and then later played the song ‘In the Arms of an Angel.'

Participants said they felt something positive needed to be done.

"I think that I can speak for everybody when I say that our hearts are broken and this is not the conclusion we wanted. But here we are, and the only way that I know to pick up the pieces and move forward is to honor those kids and kind of bring everybody that's feeling the effects of it together. So that nobody has to navigate any of it alone. Nobody has to feel alone. We can all just rally together and light up the sky with purple and blue and you know just show what kind of community we are,” said one participant.

"We are really honored to be a part of this moment and to remember Tylee and JJ.

“I think it really shows them as people and who they were. They touched a lot of lives when they were here.”

This is not the only tribute to Tylee and JJ.

People are expected to gather at the Madison County Courthouse Saturday to hang ribbons throughout the community.

Another candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held Saturday evening at 10pm in the Porter Park pavilion in Rexburg.