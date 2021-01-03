Skip to Content
Late-night earthquake hits southeast Idaho

4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in southeast Idaho by the University of Utah Seismology Network

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - A late-night earthquake strikes southeast Idaho Saturday.

The 4.2 magnitude quake was centered nearly seven miles northwest of Georgetown at 10:35 p.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong aftershock was recorded nine minutes later by the University of Utah Seismic Activity Network.

Local people reported feeling the quake. It was strong enough to rattle walls and cause some items to fall from shelves.

Smaller activity has been recorded Sunday by the University of Utah.

