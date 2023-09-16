Skip to Content
Experience Rexburg allows students to learn about their new home

Experience Rexburg teaches new residents about their home
Experience Rexburg teaches new residents about their home
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- A new semester at BYU-Idaho has started, bringing hundreds of new people into Rexburg that haven't been here before. The Rexburg Area Chamber Of Commerce put together an event that would help these new residents learn all about their new home.

"Experience Rexburg is an event for all of Rexburg, but especially the college students and the freshmen, because this is a chance for them to come and see what all the businesses in Rexburg are and what Rexburg has to offer, and why it's so great," said Amelia Lusk.

The idea is to promote many of the gems that are within Rexburg.

"Rexburg has so many hidden businesses, so many hidden gems, and you can find a lot of them here and Experience Rexburg," Lusk said.

The students who came to the event found it helpful to learn more about their new home.

"It's pretty awesome that the community banded up like this and gives us a chance to, you know, get to know who's around and how much they really care about their students," said Ole Warndahl.

"There are so many things that I would probably definitely want to remember and try out right now," Dryden Quist said.

The event happens every year to kick off the fall semester and help students and residents alike learn more about their home.

