ISP investigating multiple vehicle crash on I-15; causing traffic delays
BINGHAM COUNTY (KIFI)-A multiple vehicle crash on I-15 causing major delays near Shelley, blocking all southbound lanes.
The crash happened near mile marker 108.
Idaho State Police and Bingham County Sheriff's are currently investigating the crash.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, all drivers should prepare to stop, and drive with extreme caution.
An estimated clean up time has not been announced at this time.
Local News 8 will provide updates as more information is released.