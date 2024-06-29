ISP investigating multiple vehicle crash on I-15; causing traffic delays

BINGHAM COUNTY (KIFI)-A multiple vehicle crash on I-15 causing major delays near Shelley, blocking all southbound lanes. The crash happened near mile marker 108. Idaho State Police and Bingham County Sheriff's are currently investigating the crash. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, all drivers should prepare to stop, and drive with extreme caution. An estimated clean up time has not been announced at this time. Local News 8 will provide updates as more information is released.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.