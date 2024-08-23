Downed power lines cause power outages and road closures on Highway 33

NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) – Power lines are down in multiple locations between Madison and Fremont Counties.

This has caused multiple power outages, and Highway 33 has been closed in certain sections.

Fremont County asks that people avoid the area of milepost 108 on Highway 33 near Newdale due to downed lines there.

Madison Sherriff has also asked to avoid the area via public safety messages on the phone.

The amount of time till the reopening of the Highway is currently unknown.

UPDATE:

Fremont County Emergency Management reports approximately 80 power poles are down along ID-33

from Newdale eastward. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ID-33 is closed to all traffic from

Newdale east to ID-32 near Tetonia.

Widespread power outages across the region. Repair times are estimated on radar and outage start times.