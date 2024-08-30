Plan for traffic on your way to the Eastern Idaho State Fair

Skip to Content
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A construction project along Interstate-15 will impact your commute to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.

The Idaho Transportation Department is currently working on repaving I-15 from the south Blackfoot exit, (Exit 89) to Exit 93.

ITD is asking people to use US-91 whenever possible. Northbound traffic can take Exit 89 while Southbound drivers can take Exit 108 to get on US-91 to avoid the construction.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs from August 30 to September 7. You can find more information about the fair here.

