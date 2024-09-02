Skip to Content
Early morning fire in Shelley

By
Updated
today at 8:11 AM
Published 8:03 AM

Shelley Firth Fire department responded to a structure fire at 1350 E. Greenfield in Shelley this morning just before 6am. Viewers report seeing the flames at Greenfield Acres.

A trailer home was on fire and 4 trucks responded during our live coverage.  Rocky Mountain Power was called and power lines were seen sparking. They are on the scene.

Flames witnessed from adjoining neighbors with these pictures sent to us.  Neighbors report the male resident was asleep and running from the mobile home and be taken to the hospital. The fire was put out by 7am.  No cause or confirmed injuries confirmed as of now. 

Courtesy: Lisa Pope

