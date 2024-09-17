Senator Risch calls for increased security for Trump following second assassination attempt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Senator Risch Press Release) – U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kansas), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) led their colleagues in calling for additional protective resources to President Donald Trump’s security detail following the second assassination attempt against him in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15th.

“It is imperative that the [U.S. Secret Service] detail assigned to President Trump be afforded additional protective resources, including greater staffing capabilities that would allow agents to secure a broader perimeter,”wrote the senators. “These measures would better safeguard President Trump’s life and help ease concerns that there will be additional attempts made.”

In the letter to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, the senators demand President Trump receive the same level of protection as President Biden and Vice President Harris, and ask why the Secret Service has failed to allocate sufficient resources to his security detail.

Risch, Marshall, and Tuberville are joined in by Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).