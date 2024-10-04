Idaho State Police arrests driver for DUI, meth, and firearm possession

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ISP Press Release) – Just after midnight on October 4th, a routine traffic stop on Interstate 15 resulted in a significant drug seizure. While patrolling, an Idaho State Police (ISP) trooper stopped a 46-year-old male driver for traveling 69 mph in a 65-mph zone at milepost 122 in Bonneville County.

While talking with the driver, the trooper observed signs of impairment and suspected the driver was under the influence of methamphetamine. After performing voluntary field sobriety tests, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived and deployed his K9 unit. The K9 alerted to the scent of narcotics in the vehicle, prompting a search of the car.

The search led to the discovery of 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun. The driver, who claimed he was traveling from Wyoming to Great Falls, Montana, was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on probable cause for driving under the influence, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ISP thanks the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable assistance in this incident. The arrest underscores the crucial role of interagency cooperation in ensuring the safety of Idaho’s roadways and communities, providing a sense of reassurance to the public.