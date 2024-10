IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on October 5th, near the Rose Hill cemetery.

Fire crews showed up to find the garage section of the home completely engulfed in flames.

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital for burns to his legs, his condition is unknown at this time.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is conducting an investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed.