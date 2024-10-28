Skip to Content
1 man dead after motorcycle crash near Pocatello

today at 4:50 AM
Published 5:00 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - 1 man is dead and another recovering after a motorcycle crash on East County Road near US Highway 30 in Power County on Sunday October 27, 2024, at 5:42 p.m.

A 25-year-old male, of Pocatello, was riding a 2007 Honda Motorcycle and a 26-year-old male, of Pocatello, was riding a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle. They were traveling eastbound together when they failed to negotiate a curve, slid into a concrete barrier and were separated from their motorcycles. The riders and motorcycles came to rest on the right shoulder.

The 25-year-old male died at the scene of the crash.

The 26-year-old rider suffered minor injuries. He was treated on scene by EMS and did not go to the hospital.

East County Road was blocked for approximately two and-a-half hours.

Idaho State Police are still investigating.

Zach Glancy

