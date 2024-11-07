Police are on the hunt for a man that robbed Mountain America Credit Union in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (Updated PPD Release) – On November 7, 2024, dispatch got the call of a robbery at Mountain America Bank located at 1012 Yellowstone at 5:30 p.m.

A white male suspect described as between the age of 23 to 30 years of age, approximately six feet tall, 150lbs with neck tattoos, wearing a cream/white beanie, dark sunglasses, dark undershirt, dark flannel coat and dark gloves entered the bank demanding cash.

The suspect was last seen running north and entered the passenger side of a silver Chrysler 200 with a Lambson Auto license plate placard from Idaho Falls.

The suspect in the attached picture was seen walking out of Winco Foods with another male believed to be the get-away driver in the Chrysler 200.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying both suspects. If you see either suspect or the vehicle do not approach, call Pocatello Police Dispatch at 208-234-6100.