The Idaho Falls Fire Department quickly put out house fire and rescued a cat

The following is a news release from the Idaho Fall Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFFD) — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon on the 1600 block of West 145th North (County Line Road).

Around 12:35 p.m., a caller told 911 that a house was on fire and burning in the attic. The caller also reported that no one was inside of the home.

IFFD responded immediately and discovered a working fire in the attic of the single-story, single-family residence. The first arriving engines and their crews began an interior attack of the fire. Additional firefighters searched the home to ensure no one was inside, which they confirmed. However, one cat was inside the home and rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down by 1:05 p.m. and began to overhaul. The fire was contained to the attic, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. Community chaplains responded to assist the five residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the IFFD Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. There is not an estimated total of damages at this time.