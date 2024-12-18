Idaho State University to sell Magnuson Alumni House

The following is a news release from Idaho State University

POCATELLO, Idaho (ISU) – The Idaho State Board of Education authorized the sale of Idaho State University’s Magnuson Alumni House at their board meeting Wednesday.

ISU plans to list the Magnuson Alumni House for sale this winter. Since 1977, this beautiful home has served as a hub for Bengal alumni, fostering countless memories and connections. With the Alumni Office now located in the state-of-the-art ICCU Bengal Alumni Center, ISU is looking ahead to new opportunities for this cherished property.

The Magnuson Alumni House was a generous gift to the ISU Alumni Association, made possible by the visionary fundraising efforts of Harry F. Magnuson. To honor his legacy, ISU will name the alumni offices in the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center the H.F. Magnuson Alumni Suite to celebrate the Magnuson House’s history while embracing the future of alumni engagement at ISU.

This decision follows thoughtful consideration, including extensive research on necessary maintenance and creative discussions about the home’s potential.

Restoring the home to usable condition, particularly as an office building, would require extensive investment. Repair needs include a new roof, plumbing, electrical, and critical repairs to the foundation. As a public, administrative building, the university would also need to make additional ADA repairs and fire suppression improvements that are not required for private residences.

ISU will work with Colliers Real Estate to find a new chapter for the Magnuson House, ensuring it continues to serve as a historic landmark in the College Neighborhood district. ISU will require that any potential buyer maintain the home as a historic residence.

The Magnuson Alumni House holds a special place in ISU’s history as the first permanent home of the Alumni Association, laying a strong foundation for the connections, traditions and achievements we celebrate today. As we turn the page to its next chapter, we honor its legacy and look forward to how its spirit and stories will continue to inspire Bengal pride and strengthen our traditions into the future.