Idaho firefighters are headed to California

The following is a press release from Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

BOISE, Idaho (IOEM) – The State of Idaho is mobilizing five task forces to assist in protecting

communities threatened by wildfires burning in Southern California.

In response to a request from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the Idaho Office of

Emergency Management and the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association have coordinated

efforts to evaluate available resources across the state. As of Wednesday evening, 104

firefighters and 25 fire engines are preparing to deploy Thursday morning to support

California’s response efforts. The task forces are set to arrive in Southern California on

Friday. IOEM and IFCA will continue monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide

additional assistance as needed.

The task forces are being mobilized from fire agencies across Idaho, such as the City of

Emmett and Kootenai County as well as the Idaho National Laboratory.

“Emergencies like these remind us of the critical importance of teamwork and mutual

aid,” said IFCA President Kirk Carpenter. “Idaho firefighters are prepared to join the fight

in California, standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in

harm’s way.”

“The Emergency Management Assistance Compact has been invaluable in ensuring

that states can rely on each other during crises,” said IOEM Director Brad Richy. “After

receiving support during our own wildfire seasons, Idaho is proud to return the favor by

providing resources and personnel to help protect California’s communities.”

IOEM received the request for support through the Emergency Management Assistance

Compact. EMAC is a vital interstate compact that provides a proven mutual aid

framework allowing states to share resources during times of disaster or emergency. All

costs associated with deploying resources under EMAC are paid for by the requesting

state.

IOEM continues to monitor additional requests from the affected areas. Further support

may be deployed if needed.