Idaho firefighters are headed to California
The following is a press release from Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
BOISE, Idaho (IOEM) – The State of Idaho is mobilizing five task forces to assist in protecting
communities threatened by wildfires burning in Southern California.
In response to a request from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services
through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, the Idaho Office of
Emergency Management and the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association have coordinated
efforts to evaluate available resources across the state. As of Wednesday evening, 104
firefighters and 25 fire engines are preparing to deploy Thursday morning to support
California’s response efforts. The task forces are set to arrive in Southern California on
Friday. IOEM and IFCA will continue monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide
additional assistance as needed.
The task forces are being mobilized from fire agencies across Idaho, such as the City of
Emmett and Kootenai County as well as the Idaho National Laboratory.
“Emergencies like these remind us of the critical importance of teamwork and mutual
aid,” said IFCA President Kirk Carpenter. “Idaho firefighters are prepared to join the fight
in California, standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in
harm’s way.”
“The Emergency Management Assistance Compact has been invaluable in ensuring
that states can rely on each other during crises,” said IOEM Director Brad Richy. “After
receiving support during our own wildfire seasons, Idaho is proud to return the favor by
providing resources and personnel to help protect California’s communities.”
IOEM received the request for support through the Emergency Management Assistance
Compact. EMAC is a vital interstate compact that provides a proven mutual aid
framework allowing states to share resources during times of disaster or emergency. All
costs associated with deploying resources under EMAC are paid for by the requesting
state.
IOEM continues to monitor additional requests from the affected areas. Further support
may be deployed if needed.