Madison County Emergency Management warns of potential flooding near Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison County Emergency Management is warning of potential flooding caused by snowmelt on the Rexburg Bench.

The agency reports that the snowmelt has resulted in water running down the Bench, potentially affecting areas near "34000 South to 5000 South, East of the Archer Highway."

Rain and snow are forecasted, which Emergency Management officials say could increase the amount of water running off of the Bench. For more details on the weather forecast, click HERE.

The agency alerted the community of the flooding potential through a post on its Facebook Page, which has been reposted and shared by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The National Weather Service has not issued a warning regarding potential flooding at this time.

The agency is asking people in affected areas to take the necessary steps to prepare their property to prevent flooding.

If ACTIVE flooding is found in structures, Madison County Emergency Management says to call 911 (Madison County) and request assistance with sandbags.

If people in the area wish to prepare, they can purchase sandbags, and Madison County says it will provide the sand. Residents are also told to call Madison County Emergency Management at 208-359-3010 between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to schedule a time to fill their sandbags.