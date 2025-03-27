Pocatello firefighters gear up for realistic “Burn and Learn” training

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters with the Pocatello Fire Department (PFD) will have the opportunity to learn from real fire conditions in a controlled setting as the department conducts a Burn and Learn training exercise.

The training will take place March 31 and April 1, from 8 AM to 5 PM, at a vacant home along Jason Avenue. People in Pocatello may see flames and smoke coming from the building during the exercise, according to city officials.

"Motorists are urged to use caution and maintain a safe distance while traveling in this area. There may be intermittent periods of heavy smoke that could cause low visibility. Weather conditions will be carefully monitored, and burns will only be conducted when conditions are favorable," the City of Pocatello said in a written statement.

Burn and Learn exercises are conducted under stringent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Fire Protection Agency standards in order to protect the participants and the public. This training is invaluable in preparing firefighters for the fire environment, according to PDF.