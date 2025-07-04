Severe Weather: National Weather Service issues multiple thunderstorm warnings

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Three severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued within minutes of each other in the last hour, as of 4:30 PM July 4, 2025.

One in Cassia County is moving NE towards I-84 with quarter-sized hail. Second in western Power County moving NE towards American Falls and along I-86 with quarter-sized hail. Third in eastern Power County moving towards Bannock County and the greater Pocatello area, also having quarter-sized hail and strong wind gusts.