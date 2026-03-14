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I-15 Closed North of Idaho Falls Due to Hazardous Conditions

KIFI
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Published 1:08 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hazardous driving conditions and low visibility have forced the closure of Interstate 15 in both directions North of Idaho Falls.

As of 11:48 AM, the Idaho Transportation Department has closed I-15 from exit 119 to mile marker 145 in Roberts due to a large dust storm brought on by the high winds.

For updates, visit Idaho 511 HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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