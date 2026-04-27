Skip to Content
Top Stories

Skyline High remains closed Monday, AP classes relocated

KIFI
By
Published 1:57 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Skyline High School remains closed on Monday as an industrial hygienist conducts another round of air quality assessments.

District 91 officials say that over the weekend multiple areas of the building were checked using a multi-gas meter, and all readings came back normal. The district expects another report today, which will determine when students and staff can safely return.

While tests were promising, District 91 officials say they are awaiting information from Home Health Environmental before reopening the doors to students and staff. The district expects another report today, which will determine when students and staff can safely return.

Once the final "all clear" is given, the building will be thoroughly cleaned before classes resume.

While general classes are canceled until further notice, AP classes continue to be held at other D91 locations so students can continue to prepare for upcoming exams.

In a letter addressed to the Skyline community, the D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange expressed gratitude for the cooperation of families and staff during the service interruption.

"The Skyline community has already shown a great deal of flexibility as the maintenance work has been done, and I am thankful for that support," said LaOrange.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.